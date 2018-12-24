Admit Card For Haryana Police Constable Exam Today

Constable recruitment exam for female candidates will be held on December 30.

For the general duty female constable exam, Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release the admit card today. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 30. The HSSC admit card can be accessed from the official website of the Commission at hssc.gov.in. The applicants can now directly visit the download link and get the Haryana Police admit card after entering login id and password. Admit cards are also expected today for the constable (male) exam in Indian Reserve Battalions of Haryana State.

All candidates who are appearing for Haryana Police recruitment exam will have to undergo a test of 80 marks comprising of objective type, multiple choice questions. There will also be a knowledge test which will comprise 100 multiple choice questions of 0.80 marks each and test shall be of 90 minutes duration.

On December 23, the Commission conducted the constable exam for filling 5,000 vacancies for general duty male constables in the state. The exam was held in two shifts. Additional director generals and inspector generals of police of various ranges and police commissioners and superintendents of police of various districts were involved in ensuring smooth and fair conduct of the examination in various districts, said the spokesperson.

Haryana Police Chief B S Sandhu Sunday made surprise checks at some examination centres.

The exam for Sub Inspector recruitment was held on December 2. Answer keys of the exam were released on December 17.

