ESIC Notifies Paramedical, Nursing Staff Recruitment; 1,488 Vacancies

ESIC Recruitment 2018 For Paramedical, Nursing Staff Posts; Apply Now

Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited online applications for filling up the posts of paramedical and nursing staff for ESIC medical colleges, hospitals and dispensaries in various States. Vacancies have been notified by ESIC, state-wise, for staff nurse, OT assistant, laboratory assistant, pharmacist, technician, physiotherapist and other posts. Application forms can be submitted online on or before January 21. Candidates can apply at the respective ESIC region website or else can apply through the main web portal of ESIC at esic.nic.in.

'Candidates are not required to submit to ESIC either by post or by hand the printouts of their online applications or any other document. They will be required to submit printout of online application along with documents in support of their eligibility etc,' reads the official notification.

There will be a single exam for candidates. The questions will be bilingual and will carry maximum of 125 marks. 100 questions will be based on the specific subject and questions on aptitude, general awareness, general intelligence and arithmetic ability will carry a total of 25 marks. The level of difficulty will be as per the educational qualification of the post. The questions on arithmetic ability will be of 10th standard level.

Vacancy Details (State-wise)

North East region: 56

Bihar: 152

Chhattisgarh: 33

Haryana: 12

Himachal Pradesh: 27

Jammu & Kashmir: 19

Kerala: 13

Odisha: 53

Punjab: 7

Telangana: 185

Uttar Pradesh: 224

Gujarat: 210

Madhya Pradesh: 106

Maharashtra: 159

Rajasthan: 121

Tamil Nadu: 111

Uttarakhand: 3

West Bengal: 97

Delhi NCR: 309

Jharkhand: 51

Karnataka: 311

