UP Police Constable Recruitment 2018: Admit Card For PET Released On Official Website

UPPRPB has released PET admit cards for candidates who could not attend the test earlier

Uttar Pradesh Promotion and Recruitment Board (UPPRPB) has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit cards for Constable recruitment for all those candidates who qualified in the Document Verification (DV) process and Physical Standard Test (PST) but could not attend the PET held between December 7, 2018 and December 12, 2018. The admit cards download link is available on the official website for UPPRPB.

Candidates must note that the admit card has been released only for those candidates who are deemed fit as per the standards of the UP Police Constable Recruitment Document Verification (DV) process and Physical Standard Test (PST) conducted by UPPRPB for Constable recruitment and missed PET.

UP Police Constable PET Admit Card: How to download?

Step one: Go to official UPPRPB website: www.uppbpb.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the admit card download link given on the homepage.

Step three: In the new window, again click on the link provided for PET Admit Card download link.

Step four: Enter your registration number and date of birth correctly.

Step five: Submit and download your admit card.

The PET for candidates who could not attend the PET sessions held between December 7, 2018 and December 12, 2018 will begin on December 26, 2018.

