APPSC Announces Over 1000 Panchayat Secretary Vacancies

APPSC will soon begin recruitment on more than 1000 Panchayat Secretary vacancies

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has advertised recruitment on 1000 Panchayat Secretary (Grade IV) vacancies. The Commission will also recruit on 51 Carried Forward vacancies through this recruitment cycle. The application process is scheduled on begin on December 27, 2018 and will conclude on January 19, 2019. Candidates will get time till January 18, 2019 midnight to pay application fee.

In order to be eligible for recruitment as Panchayat Secretary with APPSC a candidate must be a graduate from a recognized University in India. Age-wise an applicant must not be younger than 18 years and older than 42 years on July 1, 2018.

To apply for the recruitment candidates would need to register through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) portal and obtain OTPR id (if not done already). When the application begins on December 27, candidates would have to login using their OTPR id, pay application fee and complete the application form.

Applicants will have to pay Rs. 250 as application processing fee and Rs. 80 as examination fee. Candidates hailing from Andhra Pradesh and belonging to SC, ST, BC, PH and Ex-Service Men, Families having household supply white card issued by Civil Supplies Department, A.P. Government, and unemployed youth are exempted from paying examination fee.

The Commission is likely to conduct a computer-based selection exam which will be conducted on August 2, 2019. If the number of candidates applying for the recruitment exceeds 25,000, the commission may decide to conduct and offline screening test. In case the offline screening test is conducted, it will be held tentatively on April 21, 2019.

