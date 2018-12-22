APPSC Announces More Than 100 Extension Officer Vacancies For Women

APPSC will begin recruitment process for Extension Officer vacancy for women soon

Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will soon begin the recruitment process for Extension Officer (Grade I) in Andhra Pradesh Women Development and Child Welfare Sub-Ordinate Service. The recruitment has been announced only for women candidates only. Total number of vacancies available under this recruitment is 109 which includes 9 carry forward vacancies.

The application process is due to start on December 28, 2018 and will be carried on till January 18, 2019. Since candidates need to pay application fee before they can complete the application form, the last date to pay application fee is January 17, 2019.

Any woman candidate within the age range of 18-42 years as on July 1, 2018 and with a Bachelor's degree in Home Science or Social Work is eligible to apply for the recruitment. Apart from a degree in Home Science or Social Work, there are certain other subjects which also qualify for this post details of which could be found in the official notification.

In order to apply for the posts, a candidate will need to register first through the One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission's official website, if not already done. After successful registration, each candidate will receive an OTPR user id using which they can login on the website and apply for the recruitment process.

Selection of candidates will be on the basis of their performance in a computer-based test, the dates for which will be announced soon by the commission.

