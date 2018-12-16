NIOS Result 2018 For October Exams Announced; Direct Link Here

The NIOS results have been announced on the official website, nios.ac.in.

NIOS October 2018 secondary and senior secondary public examination results have been announced on the official website of the Institute. The candidates who have appeared for the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Class 10 and Class 12 public exams in October 2018 may access their results from the official website of NIOS, nios.ac.in. Recently, NIOS has released the D.El.Ed (DElEd) or Diploma in Elementary Education examination result for the examinations held in September for untrained teachers.

NIOS Result 2018: Direct Link

Click here for going directly to the official NIOS results link for October exams

The detailed steps on how to check NIOS class 10 and Class 12 results have been given here under in this story.

NIOS October Result 2018: How to check

NIOS October 2018 Exam Results Declared @ Nios.ac.in; Check Now



The students who are searching for NIOS Class 10 and NIOS Class 12 October 2018 exams may follow these steps to check their results from the official website:



Step One : Go to official National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) Website: www.online.nios.ac.in



Step Two : Click on the results tab from the homepage (Given on the top of the page).



Step Three : Click on the result link "Result of October 2018 Public Examination (Secondary and Sr.Secondary)".



Step Four : On next page click on the "current result" link given near the public examination tab

Step Five : In the new window, enter your roll number correctly in the designated space.



Step Six : Click on submit and view your result.



NIOS is an autonomous institution under Ministry of Human Resources Development, Government of India. According to the NIOS authorities, it is the largest open schooling System in the world.

Click here for more Education News