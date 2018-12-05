NIOS D.El.Ed Result Announced @ Dled.nios.ac.in, Check Now

NIOS DElEd Result @ Nios.ac.in, Dled.nios.ac.in: September Exam Results Announced, Check Now

NIOS DElEd Result: National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the D.El.Ed or Diploma in Elementary Education examination result on its official websites. The NIOS D.El.Ed result can be accessed from the official websites - nios.ac.in and dled.nios.ac.in. The NIOS D.El.Ed result has been released for the examinations held in September 2018. The examinations were conducted from September 25 to September 29 for more than 12 lakh candidates who have registered with the NIOS. The Institute has recently announced the dates for its third exam scheduled to be held in December. The exams will be held on December 20 and 21, 2018.

Result of 2nd D.El.Ed. Public Examination held in September 2018 Declared. Visit https://t.co/Qzj5c8HunBpic.twitter.com/anGKgZvmZA - NIOS (@niostwit) December 5, 2018

NIOS D.El.Ed Result: How To Check

Follow these steps to check your NIOS D.El.Ed results for September 2018 exam:

Step One: Go to the official NIOS website, nios.ac.in

Step Two: Click on the NIOS D.El.Ed link

Step Three: Click on NIOS D.El.Ed result 2018 link

Step Four: On next page, enter the enrolment number and enter the date of birth

Step Five: Submit the details

Step Six: Get the result

Take a printout for future references.

In the NIOS DElEd candidates have any result query, they may contact NIOS by mailing to dledres@nios.ac.in.

NIOS D.El.Ed Result: Direct Link

Use this direct link to check your NIOS D.El.Ed results released today: Click here

NIOS D.El.Ed programme for untrained teachers is being conducted after the parliament passed an amendment in RTE act to help them qualify to teach in elementary schools. NIOS is a body working under Human Resource Development ministry of central government.

