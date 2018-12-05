NIOS D.El.Ed Result 2018 Released @ Dled.nios.ac.in, Official Website Crashes

NIOS D.El.Ed result has been released on the official website dled.nios.ac.in.

The official website of NIOS is not responding currently after it released the NIOS D.El.Ed result today evening. National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) conducts the D.El.Ed or Diploma in Elementary Education programme for the untrained teachers after the Parliament passed an amendment in RTE bill to give them a chance to clear a professional exam to be qualified for remaining teachers in private schools across the country. As part of this course, the NIOS had conducted an exam on last September and the results of the same have been released now. But, when we checked last (at 7.55 pm on December 5, 2018), the NIOS D.El.Ed result page is not opening. The NIOS D.El.Ed results have been released on the official websites - nios.ac.in and dled.nios.ac.in.

(The candidates who are searching for NIOS D.El.Ed results are advised to check the websites after sometime. The results portals do not respond most times when large number of candidates try to access them at the same time.)

The NIOS D.El.Ed result has now been published for the examinations held from September 25 to September 29, 2018.

According to the data released by NIOS earlier, around 12 lakh candidates have registered with the Institute for the exam.

The Institute has recently announced the dates for its third exam scheduled to be held in December. The exams will be held on December 20 and 21, 2018.

NIOS D.El.Ed Result: How To Check

Once the portal is back, follow these steps to check your NIOS D.El.Ed results for September 2018 exam:

Step 1 : Visit the official NIOS website, nios.ac.in

Step 2 : On the homepage, click on the NIOS D.El.Ed link

Step 3 : Click on NIOS D.El.Ed result 2018 link from next page

Step 4 : On next page, enter your enrolment number and the date of birth

Step 5 : Submit the details

Step 6 : Get the result

Take a printout for future references.

In the NIOS DElEd candidates have any result query, they may contact NIOS by mailing to dledres@nios.ac.in.

"NIOS released the D.El.Ed result for the september exams. But the website not responding now. When will be able to results websites which may host the results properly. Only CBSE and some state exam websites are efficient in this matter," commented a twitter user.

