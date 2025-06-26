National Institute Of Open Schooling Class 10 Result To Be Out Soon, Download Link Here

NIOS Class 10 2025 Result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the Class 10 2025 result soon. Once released, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check and download the result on the official website, nios.ac.in.

NIOS Class 10 2025 Result: How To Download Class 10 Result?

Visit the official website, nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Result/Examination".

Then, click on NIOS Class 10 Result 2025.

Enter your login credentials such as enrollment number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

To check their result via SMS, students need to send the text "NIOS10" to 5676750.

Students who clear the NIOS Class 10 examination will have the opportunity to switch their board to CBSE or any other board from Class 11. The NIOS is considered equivalent to CBSE, ICSE or other state boards.

The NIOS Class 10 marksheet will include details such as Candidate's name, Date of Birth, Enrollment number, Course/Class, Examination Year, Examination Month, Total Marks, Qualifying Status, Mother's name and Father's name.

The NIOS Class 10 2024 results were declared on June 27. As the month of June has already passed, students can expect that the Class 10 result for this year might be released near the month of July.

The NIOS Class 10 2025 examinations were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025.

