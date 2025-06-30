National Institute Of Open Schooling Class 10 Result Declared, Direct Link Here

NIOS Class 10 2025 Result: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Class 10 result for 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Class 10 2025 examinations were conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025.

NIOS Class 10 2025 Result: How To Download Class 10 Result?

Visit the official website, nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Result/Examination".

Then, click on NIOS Class 10 Result 2025.

Enter your login credentials such as enrollment number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Students who clear the Class 10 examinations will have the option to transfer to other boards such as CBSE, ICSE and other state boards for admission to Class 11. The NIOS is considered equivalent to other boards.

Besides the official website, students can check their results via SMS also by sending the text "NIOS10" to 5676750 from their registered mobile number.