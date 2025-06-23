NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 Likely Soon: Here's How To Download

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to declare the Class 10 result for 2025 soon. Once announced, students who appeared for the exam will be able to access their results on the official website - nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Class 10 public exams were conducted from April 9 to May 19, 2025. As per past trends, the results are usually declared in the last week of June. Last year, the Class 10 result was released on June 28, so candidates can expect a similar timeline this year as well.

How to Check NIOS Class 10 Result 2025 Online

To view and download your result, follow the steps below:

Visit the official website - nios.ac.in

Click on the "Result/Examination" link on the homepage

Select "NIOS Class 10 Result 2025"

Enter your enrollment number or login credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and save a copy for future reference

How to Get NIOS Class 10 Result via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. Type the following message:

NIOS10 and send it to 5676750

Details Mentioned on the NIOS Class 10 Marksheet

The digital marksheet will include the following information:

• Candidate's Name

• Date of Birth

• Enrollment Number

• Course/Class

• Examination Month and Year

• Subject-wise Marks

• Total Marks

• Qualifying Status (Pass/Fail)

• Mother's Name

• Father's Name

Rechecking and Re-evaluation Fees for NIOS Exams

Candidates not satisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or re-evaluation. The applicable charges per subject are:

• Rechecking: Rs 400

• Re-evaluation: Rs 1000

For further updates and announcements, students are advised to keep visiting the official NIOS website.

