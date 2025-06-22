Advertisement

National Institute Of Open Schooling Class 10 2025 Result To Be Out Soon, Details Here

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: Students will be able to check their result via SMS also by sending the text "NIOS10" to 5676750.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
National Institute Of Open Schooling Class 10 2025 Result To Be Out Soon, Details Here
Last year, NIOS released the result for the Class 10 April examinations on June 27
  • Candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website, nios.ac.in.
  • The NIOS Class 10 exams were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025.
  • Students will be able to check their result via SMS also by sending the text "NIOS10" to 5676750.
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the result for Class 10 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website, nios.ac.in

The NIOS Class 10 exams were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: How To Download Class 10 Result?

  • Visit the official website, nios.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "Result/Examination".
  • Then, click on NIOS Class 10 Result 2025.
  • Enter your login credentials such as enrollment number.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Students will be able to check their result via SMS also by sending the text "NIOS10" to 5676750.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The Class 10 marksheet will include the subject-wise marks and the following details:

  • Candidate's name
  • Date of Birth
  • Enrollment number
  • Course/Class
  • Examination Year
  • Examination Month
  • Total Marks
  • Qualifying Status
  • Mother's name
  • Father's name

Last year, NIOS released the result for the Class 10 April examinations on June 27. Based on the last year's trend, it could be anticipated that the NIOS Class 10 2025 result will be declared in the last week of June.
 

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NIOS Class 10 Result 2025, NIOS Result 2025, NIOS Class 10 Result
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com