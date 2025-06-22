National Institute Of Open Schooling Class 10 2025 Result To Be Out Soon, Details Here

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the result for Class 10 soon. Once released, candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website, nios.ac.in.

The NIOS Class 10 exams were held from April 9 to May 19, 2025.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: How To Download Class 10 Result?

Visit the official website, nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "Result/Examination".

Then, click on NIOS Class 10 Result 2025.

Enter your login credentials such as enrollment number.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Students will be able to check their result via SMS also by sending the text "NIOS10" to 5676750.

NIOS Class 10 Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The Class 10 marksheet will include the subject-wise marks and the following details:

Candidate's name

Date of Birth

Enrollment number

Course/Class

Examination Year

Examination Month

Total Marks

Qualifying Status

Mother's name

Father's name

Last year, NIOS released the result for the Class 10 April examinations on June 27. Based on the last year's trend, it could be anticipated that the NIOS Class 10 2025 result will be declared in the last week of June.

