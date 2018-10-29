NIOS 3rd D.El.Ed Exam Time Table Released

NIOS DElEd Exam 2018 Time Table

The 3rd NIOS D.El.Ed exam will be held in December. National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the time table for 3rd D.El.Ed exam. The exam will be held on 20 and 21 December, 2018. The 3rd D.El.Ed will be held for 506 and 507 subject modules in the afternoon session (2 pm to 5 pm). The exam will be held for subjects: Understanding Children in Inclusive Context (506), Community and Elementary Education (507).

Datesheet for the conduct of 3rd D.El.Ed. Examination for Untrained In-Service Teachers under the D.El.Ed. Programme (MHRD, Govt. of India) released. #NIOS#DElEdpic.twitter.com/VtwtXDqgqk — NIOS (@niostwit) October 24, 2018

The fourth edition of the D.El.Ed will be held in February 2019 for three subject modules: Learning in Art, Health, Physical and Work Education at Elementary Level (508), Learning Social Science at Upper Primary Level (509) and Learning Science at Upper Primary Level (510).

Meanwhile, NIOS has extended the last date for exam fee submission for the exam. The last date which was initially October 15, was extended to October 25 and has further been extended till October 30.

NIOS has also released the exam schedules for 2nd D.El.Ed subjects. The exam will also begin on November 15, 2018 and will continue till November 30, 2018.

On the other hand, NIOS has also released the time table vocational courses. The exam will begin on November 15 and will continue till November 29, 2018.

'The result of examinations is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of examination. No queries about the actual date of declaration of results will be entertained. The result will also be available on the NIOS website www.nios.ac.in soon after its declaration. Copy of the relevant portion of the result will be provided to the Accredited Vocational Institutions immediately after the declaration of results. The Marks Statements and the Passing Certificates of the candidates will be made available through the concerned AVI,' says NIOS.

