NIOS Releases Time Table For Vocational Courses Exam

NIOS Time Table For Vocational Courses: Check At Nios.ac.in

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the time table for vocational courses exam. Dates of the theory exam have been released online by NIOS on its official website nios.ac.in. In case candidates are unable to access the official website, they can check the schedule from the official twitter handle of NIOS at 'niostwit'. Theory exam for vocational courses will begin on November 15, 2018. Candidates can find the day, date, subject detail and subject code in the time table.

NIOS Vocational Exam Time Table

'Practical Examinations in all the Vocational Courses will be held at the same Study Centre (AVI) where the candidate has taken admission,' reads the official notification. Except typewriting and shorthand papers, practical exams for other subjects will be completed within a week from the completion of the theory paper. For typewriting and shorthand, the practical exam dates will be released by NIOS later.

'The result of examinations is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of examination. No queries about the actual date of declaration of results will be entertained. The result will also be available on the NIOS website www.nios.ac.in soon after its declaration. Copy of the relevant portion of the result will be provided to the Accredited Vocational Institutions immediately after the declaration of results. The Marks Statements and the Passing Certificates of the candidates will be made available through the concerned AVI,' says NIOS.

