NIOS Vocational Courses Admission 2018: Last Date Extended

Candidates who are interested to pursue vocational courses under NIOS can now apply on or before August 31, 2018.

Education | | Updated: July 31, 2018 11:45 IST
New Delhi: 

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has extended the last date for admission to vocational courses. Candidates who are interested to pursue vocational courses under NIOS can now apply on or before August 31, 2018. NIOS offers vocational courses independently and also along with other mainstream secondary and senior secondary courses. Under its Virtual Open Schooling (VOS), NIOS offers two vocational courses: Certificate in ICT Applications and Diploma in Rural Technology. Details about the admission and course can be found at www.nios.ac.in.



This is the second time, NIOS has extended the deadline for admission to vocational courses. Earlier the last date was extended till July 31, 2018. NIOS offers a number of Vocational, Life Enrichment and community oriented courses besides General and Academic Courses at Secondary and Senior Secondary level. It also offers Elementary level Courses through its Open Basic Education Programmes (OBE).

To empower the learners NIOS offers Mukta Vidya Vani: web based personal contact programme where it enables a two way communication from the studio of NIOS headquarters.

In another news NIOS has recently completed the registration for D.El.Ed. second year registration.

Click here for more Education News

