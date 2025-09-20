NIOS Class 10, 12 October Exams 2025: Download Date Sheet, Admit Card Here

NIOS Class 10, 12 October Exam 2025: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for Class 10 and 12, 2025 examinations. The examinations for both the classes will start from October 14 and will be held in a single shift - from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. Students can check the schedule details and download admit card/Intimation-cum-Hall ticket on the official website of the institute- sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The official notice mentions that the result will be released after seven weeks of the last examination, which is scheduled to be conducted on November 18, 2025.

Those who clear the examination will receive a marksheet, either through their accredited institution or the NIOS regional centre will send the marksheet through post to their address.

How To Download Exam Date sheet/Admit Card?

Visit the official website - sdmis.nios.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "All notifications" and then "All India Date sheet of Public Exams".

The date sheet will be automatically downloaded.

To download the admit card, click on "Admit Card Download" under the "Examination" section.

Enter your enrolment number and select the "Hall ticket type".

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen for download.

Students can pay the fees for the October examination through the "Examination" section.