The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has introduced Dr Kiran Bedi, former Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry and India's first woman IPS officer, as a National Mentor under its Mentoring Initiative for Teaching, Research and Assessment (MITRA). Earlier this initiative was known as the National Mission for Mentoring (NMM).

Kiran Bedi was formally initiated through an online onboarding session which was hosted at NCTE headquarters in New Delhi. The mentoring session is being implemented in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and it aims to create a community of experienced professionals who can guide school teachers across the country.

The MITRA initiative aims to connect educators, experienced professionals, and senior academic leaders with in-service school teachers via a structured online mentoring session. The programme aims to provide personalised guidance to teachers.

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The onboarding session was attended by NCTE Deputy Secretary Satish Kumar, Academic Advisor Dinesh Chaturvedi, Senior Academic Consultant (NMM) Sunil Bajaj along with the senior officials from the MITRA and Pushti teams.

During the session, Sunil Bajaj introduced initiatives and highlighted efforts to onboard experienced educators and school principals as mentors. Along with it, Dinesh Chaturvedi explained the programme's objectives and operational framework.

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Kiran Bedi appreciated the teacher-centric approach for the mentoring programme under the NEP 2020 and also announced that she will conduct her first mentoring session under the NCTE initiative next month.