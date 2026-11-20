WBCHSE Semester 3 Result: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has officially announced the release date and time of the WB Higher Secondary Semester 3 result 2026-27. The result will be released on November 27, 2026 at 2:30 pm via a press conference at Vidyasagar Bhavan, Saltlake, Kolkata.

The students who appeared for the WB HS Semester 3 exam will be able to download their result from the official result websites, result.wb.gov.in and wbchse.wb.gov.in. Along with the websites applicants will also be able to check their marks through the mobile applications.

The result link will be activated on the portal from 3 pm onwards and candidates are required to use their registration number and exam roll number to access the result once released.

The examination was conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026. A total of 7,18,467 students appeared for the examination, out of which 3,15,661 were male students and 4,02,806 were female. The exam was conducted at 2,105 venues across 825 centres. Approximately 15,000 students were absent.

WB HS 3rd Semester Result 2026-27: Steps to Check

Provided below are steps to check and download the West Bengal HS Semester 3 result once available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal, result.wb.gov.in or wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the "WB HS Semester 3 Result" link.

Step 3: Students need to enter their registration number and roll number in the designated space.

Step 4: The WB HS Semester III result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference.

To pass the examination students are required to secure at least 30% of marks as per the board's guidelines.

The exam-conducting body released the WB HS Semester 3 final answer key on November 6, 2026.