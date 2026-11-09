West Bengal HS Semester 3 Final Answer Key 2027 Out: Check Next Procedure

WBCHSE HS Semester 3: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has released the Higher Secondary Semester 3 final answer key 2027. Students who appeared for the examination can now download their final answer key from the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Now that the final answer key is out, the next stage in the exam process is the result announcement. As per the answer key three questions, one each from english, Chemistry and Biology did not have a correct answer option.

The provisional answer keys were released in October, following which the students were given an option to challenge the answer key till November 2, 2026. The objections were reviewed by the subject expert and on the basis of it the final answer key has been released

WBCHSE HS 3rd Semester Final Answer Key: Steps to Check

Students can follow the steps below to download the final answer key:

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbchse.wb.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the notification section.

Step 3: Under this section click on the link titled, 'Final Answer Key of the Question Paper of All Subjects of Semester 3 HS Examination 2027'.

Step 4: Once clicked on the link the final answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the answer key and save it for future reference.

The WB HS Semester 3 exam was conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026. The result for the same is expected to be out soon.