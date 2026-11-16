West Bengal HS Semester 3 Result 2027: Check Expected Date, Passing Marks

WB HS Semester 3 Result 2027: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is likely to announce the WB HS Semester 3 result in the third week of November 2026. However, the exam-conducting board has not announced the official release date as of now.

Students who appeared for the examination will be able to check their WBCHSE Semester 3 result 2027 through the official websites, wbchse.wb.gov.in or result.wb.gov.in. To access the marks, applicants will be required to use their login credentials such as roll number and registration number.

Students will be able to collect their original printed marksheets from their respective schools once available after the result declaration, as the council does not issue printed mark sheets directly.

The West Bengal HS 3rd Semester exam was conducted from September 21 to October 14, 2026 and the final answer key was released on November 6, 2026.

Steps to Check WB HS Semester 3 Result 2027

Provided below are steps to check and download the West Bengal HS Semester 3 result 2027 once available on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal, result.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "WB HS Semester 3 Result" link.

Step 3: Candidates need to enter their registration number and roll number.

Step 4: The WB HS Semester III result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference.

WB HS 3rd Semester Passing Marks

To qualify for the West Bengal Higher Secondary Semester 3 exam, students are required to secure at least 30% of marks as per the board's guidelines. Applicants must pass the theory and practical examination separately to qualify along with it students need to pass five subjects, including two language subjects and three elective subjects.