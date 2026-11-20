NIOS 2027 Board Exam: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is all set to start the registration process for the Secondary and Senior Secondary public examinations for the academic session March-April 2027 from November 21, 2026. Class 10, 12 students will be able to submit their application form along with the required registration fee through the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

As per the official notice released by the exam-conducting board, the last date to submit the form is December 20, 2026 without a late fee. The examination fee is Rs 300 per subject. Students who have selected subjects with a practical component will be required to pay an additional exam fee of Rs 150 per subject.

Learners enrolled in Stream-1, Block-1 and eligible students who appeared in the September-October 2026 exam can also register for the examination.

NIOS Registration 2027: Check 10, 12 Key Dates

Students can check the application schedule and fees below:

Regular Registration Window: November 21 to December 20, 2026

Registration window with a late fee: December 21 to December 31, 2026

Consolidated late fee of Rs 1,600 per learner window: January 1 to January 10, 2027

Students are required to pay the applicable fee via the online payment mode by visiting the official exam portal.

The learners of the Senior Secondary course must ensure a compulsory age gap of two years from the block/session and year of passing the secondary examination for the purpose of obtaining passing certificate.