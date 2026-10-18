NIOS October Session Class 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2026 Out: Check Direct Link To Download

NIOS Class 10, 12 Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10th and 12th theory examination hall ticket 2026 for the October-November session. Students appearing for the exam can now download their admit card from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

To download the admit card, students need to enter their 12-digit registration number and select the hall ticket type in the login window activated on the portal.

The NIOS class 10th and 12th October hall ticket 2026 is an important document that the students need to carry on the day of the examination, without it no student will be allowed to enter the examination centre.

The Class 10 and 12 exam is set to be conducted from October 22, 2026 in offline mode. The exam will run for three hours and an additional 15 minutes will be given for reading the question paper.

Direct link to download hall ticket

NIOS Class 10, 12 October Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow the steps provided below to download the October session Secondary and Senior Secondary hall ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the link present on the homepage "NIOS Admit Card 2026 Class 10 or Class 12" and click on it.

Step 3: Now enter the 12-digit registration number and select the hall ticket type.

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The NIOS October session hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download the hall ticket and take its print out.

NIOS 10, 12 Hall Ticket 2026: Details To Check

Check the list of details mentioned on the hall ticket below:

Student's name

Photograph

Name of the exam centre

Exam centre code

Exam day guidelines

Centre address and exam timings

Examination date

Once students have downloaded their hall ticket they are advised to check each detail mentioned on their hall ticket and in case of any discrepancies they must contact the higher authorities and get them rectified.