NIOS Date Sheet 2026 Soon: Know How To Download Class 10th, 12th October Exam Schedule

NIOS Date Sheet 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the exam schedule for Class 10 and 12 soon on its official portal, nios.ac.in. NIOS board Class 10th and 12th students planning to appear for the October-November session examination will be able to check their subject-wise theory exam dates using the NIOS October 2026 date sheet.

According to official information, the NIOS exams are conducted twice a year (in April-May and October-November). The open school board also noted that the students have the freedom to answer the question in any one of the scheduled regional languages.

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NIOS 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2026: How To Download

Class 10 and 12 students can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website, nios.ac.in

Go to the 'Notification' tab

Select 'Examination & Result' option

Click on the link indicating Class 10, 12 October session date sheet

Students are advised to download and save the board exam schedule for future use.

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For the October-November session examination, the application portal was open from June 1 to June 30 (without late fee), from July 1 to July 10 (with late fee) and from July 11 to July 20 (with consolidated late fee of Rs 800).

According to the institute, the NIOS is a National Board for Secondary and Senior Secondary Examinations similar to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).