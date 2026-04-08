NIOS 2026 Admit Cards Out For Class 10th And 12th Exams

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the hall tickets for the April-May 2026 theory exams, giving students an important update ahead of the examination season. Students enrolled in Secondary and Senior Secondary courses can now access their admit cards online, but only if they have paid their exam fees.

The board has once again reminded students about its rule that there must be a gap of two years between passing Class 10 and appearing for the Class 12 examination. It has stated that Senior Secondary students who do not meet this rule will see a note on their hall ticket mentioning that they can appear for only four subjects in this exam session.

The admit card includes key details that students must check carefully. It contains the student's name, enrollment number, course, photograph, exam centre, subject names and codes, along with the date and time of each exam. It also provides important instructions, reporting time, and any special notes related to eligibility or subject limits.

How to download the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026

Students can follow these steps to download their admit card:

Visit the official website: nios.ac.in

Click on "Exam & Result" on the homepage

Open the "Examination" section

Select the link for "Hall Ticket - April/May 2026"

Enter the enrollment number carefully

Submit the details

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for the exam

Students are advised to check all the details on the hall ticket carefully. Any mistake in personal information, exam centre, or subject code can create problems on the exam day. The admit card will not be sent by post, so students must download and print it themselves before the exam.