Ministry Of Education Hiring Chairman Of National Institute Of Open Schooling

Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited applications for the post of chairman of National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the post can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. Candidates having a degree in postgraduation with fifteen years experience in the field of educational administration are eligible. The work experience must have the Deputy Secretary pay scale of Rs 78,800 - 2,09,200 (Level 12).

Candidates will be selected for a period of five years or 60 years or attaining the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier. Selected candidates will be entitled for a pay scale of Rs 1,44,200 - 2,18,200 (Level 14).

Applicants interested in applying for the post can send their applications to Shri Armstrong Pame, (Director) of Government of India, Ministry of Education, Department of School Education and Literacy, Room No. 327, C-Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001. The last date for receiving applications is January 20, 2025.

The post is to be filled up by transfer on deputation (including short term contract) for a period of five years or age of superannuation whichever is earlier.

Officers from the central or state governments, universities, central educational institutions, central autonomous bodies, recognized research institutions or public sector undertakings can apply.

Candidates holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent cadre or department are eligible.

With 3 years service in the grade rendered after appointment thereto on regular basis in the Pay Scale of Rs 1,23,100 - 2,15,900 (Level 13) (Pre-Revised Pay Band IV in Scale of pay of Rs 37400-67000 +Grade Pay of Rs. 8700) or equivalent in the parent cadre or department.

Candidates having seven years experience in the field of education, educational administration, policy planning, academic work concerning school education including planning, implementation and research in an institution of open and distance learning are desirable for the post.