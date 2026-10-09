NIOS Class 10, 12 October Session Exam Date Sheet Out, Check Full Schedule

NIOS Class 10, 12 October Date Sheet 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the October session exam dates for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) theory examination 2026. Students can now download their exam datesheet from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.
The exam datesheet consists of subject-wise exam dates, subject code and examination timings. The Class 10 and 12 exam is set to be conducted from October 22, 2026 and will conclude on December 7, 2026.
Applicants will be able to download their hall ticket from the official NIOS portal once released. Those appearing for the exam will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exam begins.
Check the detailed schedule here
NIOS Class 10 Exam Date Sheet
Students can check the detailed exam schedule from the table below:
Dates
Subjects
October 22, 2026
Principles and Inventory Management (259), Logistics and Supply Chain Management (258), Veda Adhyayan (245), Folk Art (244), Physical Education (273)
October 23, 2026
Accountancy (224), Indian Sign Language (230)
October 24, 2026
Painting (225)
October 28, 2026
Bengali (203), Marathi (204), Telugu (205), Gujarati (207), Kannada (208), Punjabi (210), Assamese (228), Nepali (231), Malayalam (232), Odia (233), Bhoti Language (234), Arabic (235), Persian (236), Tamil(237), Sindhi (238)
October 29, 2026
Data Entry Operations (Th) (229)
October 31, 2026
Home Science (216)
November 2, 2026
Military Studies (274), Sanskrit (209), Employability Skills (250), Bodh Darshan (241)
November 4, 2026
Psychology (222)
November 5, 2026
Mathematics (211)
November 6, 2026
Science (212)
November 12, 2026
English (202)
November 17, 2026
Business Studies (215)
November 18, 2026
Hindi (201)
November 20, 2026
Natyakala (285), Economics (214)
November 21, 2026
Social Science (213)
November 25, 2026
Indian Culture and Heritage (223)
November 26, 2026
Urdu (206)
November 28, 2026
Hindustani Sangeet (242)
December 1, 2026
Sanskrit Vyakaran (246), Entrepreneurship (249)
December 2, 2026
Hair Care and Styling (641), Hand & Foot Care (642), Bakery & Confectionery (256), Certificate in Basic Computing (608), Certificate in Desktop Publishing (CDTP) (613), Certificate in Yog (614), Indian Sign Language (230), Beauty Therapy (640), Cutting & Tailoring (605), Dress Making (606), Beauty Culture & Hair Care (612), Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628), Beauty Therapy (640)
December 4, 2026
Carnatic Sangeet (243)
December 5, 2026
Bharatiya Darshan (247)
December 7, 2026
Sanskrit Sahitya (248)
NIOS Class 12 Exam Schedule
Check the dates for the Senior Secondary October session exam from the table below:
Dates
Subjects
October 22, 2026
Sanskrit Vyakaran (346)
Basics of Transportation (379)
Bodh Darshan (381)
October 23, 2026
Early Childhood Care and Education (376)
October 24, 2026
Geography (316)
October 28, 2026
English (302)
October 29, 2026
Painting (332)
October 31, 2026
Mathematics (311), Transportation & Warehouse Manag. (377)
November 2, 2026
History (315), Physics (312), Library and Information Science (339), Environmental Sience (333)
November 4, 2026
Hindi (301), Employability Skills & Entrepreneurship (350), Inventory Management (378)
November 5, 2026
Biology (314)
Accountancy (320)
Introduction to Law (338)
November 6, 2026
Business Studies (319)
November 12, 2026
Computer Science (330), Sociology (331), Tourism (337), Physical Educatlon (373)
November 17, 2026
Chemistry (313), Political Science (317), Mass Communication (336), Militany Studies (374)
November 18, 2026
Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Odiya, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi
November 20, 2026
Sanskrit (309)
November 21, 2026
Econormics (318)
November 25, 2026
Home Science (321)
November 26, 2026
Data Entry Operations (Th) (336)
November 28, 2026
Indian Sign Language (382), Psychology (328)
December 1, 2026
Housekeeping (356), Catering Management, Food Processing (358), Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables (363), Web Designing & Development (Th.) (622), Computer and Office Applications (631), Data Entry Operations (632), Web Development (660), CRM Domestic Voice (661), Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance (663), Yog Assistant (667)
December 2, 2026
Urdu (306), Veda Adhyayan (345), Entrepreneurship (349)
December 4, 2026
Krishi: Production, Processing & Making (383), Bharatiya Darshan (347)
December 5, 2026
Sanskrit Sahitya (348), Gender Studies (340)
The result of examination is likely to be declared in seven weeks after the last date of the examination.