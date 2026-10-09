NIOS Class 10, 12 October Session Exam Date Sheet Out, Check Full Schedule

NIOS Class 10, 12 October Date Sheet 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the October session exam dates for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) theory examination 2026. Students can now download their exam datesheet from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in.

The exam datesheet consists of subject-wise exam dates, subject code and examination timings. The Class 10 and 12 exam is set to be conducted from October 22, 2026 and will conclude on December 7, 2026.

Applicants will be able to download their hall ticket from the official NIOS portal once released. Those appearing for the exam will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exam begins.

Check the detailed schedule here

NIOS Class 10 Exam Date Sheet

Students can check the detailed exam schedule from the table below:

Dates Subjects October 22, 2026 Principles and Inventory Management (259), Logistics and Supply Chain Management (258), Veda Adhyayan (245), Folk Art (244), Physical Education (273) October 23, 2026 Accountancy (224), Indian Sign Language (230) October 24, 2026 Painting (225) October 28, 2026 Bengali (203), Marathi (204), Telugu (205), Gujarati (207), Kannada (208), Punjabi (210), Assamese (228), Nepali (231), Malayalam (232), Odia (233), Bhoti Language (234), Arabic (235), Persian (236), Tamil(237), Sindhi (238) October 29, 2026 Data Entry Operations (Th) (229) October 31, 2026 Home Science (216) November 2, 2026 Military Studies (274), Sanskrit (209), Employability Skills (250), Bodh Darshan (241) November 4, 2026 Psychology (222) November 5, 2026 Mathematics (211) November 6, 2026 Science (212) November 12, 2026 English (202) November 17, 2026 Business Studies (215) November 18, 2026 Hindi (201) November 20, 2026 Natyakala (285), Economics (214) November 21, 2026 Social Science (213) November 25, 2026 Indian Culture and Heritage (223) November 26, 2026 Urdu (206) November 28, 2026 Hindustani Sangeet (242) December 1, 2026 Sanskrit Vyakaran (246), Entrepreneurship (249) December 2, 2026 Hair Care and Styling (641), Hand & Foot Care (642), Bakery & Confectionery (256), Certificate in Basic Computing (608), Certificate in Desktop Publishing (CDTP) (613), Certificate in Yog (614), Indian Sign Language (230), Beauty Therapy (640), Cutting & Tailoring (605), Dress Making (606), Beauty Culture & Hair Care (612), Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628), Beauty Therapy (640) December 4, 2026 Carnatic Sangeet (243) December 5, 2026 Bharatiya Darshan (247) December 7, 2026 Sanskrit Sahitya (248)

NIOS Class 12 Exam Schedule

Check the dates for the Senior Secondary October session exam from the table below:

Dates Subjects October 22, 2026 Sanskrit Vyakaran (346) Basics of Transportation (379) Bodh Darshan (381) October 23, 2026 Early Childhood Care and Education (376) October 24, 2026 Geography (316) October 28, 2026 English (302) October 29, 2026 Painting (332) October 31, 2026 Mathematics (311), Transportation & Warehouse Manag. (377) November 2, 2026 History (315), Physics (312), Library and Information Science (339), Environmental Sience (333) November 4, 2026 Hindi (301), Employability Skills & Entrepreneurship (350), Inventory Management (378) November 5, 2026 Biology (314) Accountancy (320) Introduction to Law (338) November 6, 2026 Business Studies (319) November 12, 2026 Computer Science (330), Sociology (331), Tourism (337), Physical Educatlon (373) November 17, 2026 Chemistry (313), Political Science (317), Mass Communication (336), Militany Studies (374) November 18, 2026 Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Odiya, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi November 20, 2026 Sanskrit (309) November 21, 2026 Econormics (318) November 25, 2026 Home Science (321) November 26, 2026 Data Entry Operations (Th) (336) November 28, 2026 Indian Sign Language (382), Psychology (328) December 1, 2026 Housekeeping (356), Catering Management, Food Processing (358), Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables (363), Web Designing & Development (Th.) (622), Computer and Office Applications (631), Data Entry Operations (632), Web Development (660), CRM Domestic Voice (661), Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance (663), Yog Assistant (667) December 2, 2026 Urdu (306), Veda Adhyayan (345), Entrepreneurship (349) December 4, 2026 Krishi: Production, Processing & Making (383), Bharatiya Darshan (347) December 5, 2026 Sanskrit Sahitya (348), Gender Studies (340)

The result of examination is likely to be declared in seven weeks after the last date of the examination.