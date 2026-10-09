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NIOS Class 10, 12 October Session Exam Date Sheet Out, Check Full Schedule

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the Class 10 and 12 October session examination datesheet on the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. The exam will begin from October 22, 2026.

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NIOS Class 10, 12 October Session Exam Date Sheet Out, Check Full Schedule
The result of examination is likely to be declared in sevenweeks after the last date of the examination.
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NIOS Class 10, 12 October Date Sheet 2026: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the October session exam dates for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) theory examination 2026. Students can now download their exam datesheet from the official website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. 

The exam datesheet consists of subject-wise exam dates, subject code and examination timings. The Class 10 and 12 exam is set to be conducted from October 22, 2026 and will conclude on December 7, 2026. 

Applicants will be able to download their hall ticket from the official NIOS portal once released. Those appearing for the exam will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exam begins. 

Check the detailed schedule here

NIOS Class 10 Exam Date Sheet

Students can check the detailed exam schedule from the table below: 

Dates

Subjects

October 22, 2026

Principles and Inventory Management (259), Logistics and Supply Chain Management (258), Veda Adhyayan (245), Folk Art (244), Physical Education (273)

October 23, 2026

Accountancy (224), Indian Sign Language (230)

October 24, 2026

Painting (225)

October 28, 2026

Bengali (203), Marathi (204), Telugu (205), Gujarati (207), Kannada (208), Punjabi (210), Assamese (228), Nepali (231), Malayalam (232), Odia (233), Bhoti Language (234), Arabic (235), Persian (236), Tamil(237), Sindhi (238)

October 29, 2026

Data Entry Operations (Th) (229)

October 31, 2026

Home Science (216)

November 2, 2026

Military Studies (274), Sanskrit (209), Employability Skills (250), Bodh Darshan (241)

November 4, 2026

Psychology (222)

November 5, 2026

Mathematics (211)

November 6, 2026

Science (212)

November 12, 2026

English (202)

November 17, 2026

Business Studies (215)

November 18, 2026

Hindi (201)

November 20, 2026

Natyakala (285), Economics (214)

November 21, 2026

Social Science (213)

November 25, 2026

Indian Culture and Heritage (223)

November 26, 2026

Urdu (206)

November 28, 2026

Hindustani Sangeet (242)

December 1, 2026

Sanskrit Vyakaran (246), Entrepreneurship (249)

December 2, 2026

Hair Care and Styling (641), Hand & Foot Care (642), Bakery & Confectionery (256), Certificate in Basic Computing (608), Certificate in Desktop Publishing (CDTP) (613), Certificate in Yog (614), Indian Sign Language (230), Beauty Therapy (640), Cutting & Tailoring (605), Dress Making (606), Beauty Culture & Hair Care (612), Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628), Beauty Therapy (640)

December 4, 2026

Carnatic Sangeet (243)

December 5, 2026

Bharatiya Darshan (247)

December 7, 2026

Sanskrit Sahitya (248)

NIOS Class 12 Exam Schedule 

Check the dates for the Senior Secondary October session exam from the table below: 

Dates

Subjects

October 22, 2026

Sanskrit Vyakaran (346)

Basics of Transportation (379)

Bodh Darshan (381)

October 23, 2026

Early Childhood Care and Education (376)

October 24, 2026

Geography (316)

October 28, 2026

English (302)

October 29, 2026

Painting (332)

October 31, 2026

Mathematics (311), Transportation & Warehouse Manag. (377)

November 2, 2026

History (315), Physics (312), Library and Information Science (339), Environmental Sience (333)

November 4, 2026

Hindi (301), Employability Skills & Entrepreneurship (350), Inventory Management (378)

November 5, 2026

Biology (314)

Accountancy (320)

Introduction to Law (338)

November 6, 2026

Business Studies (319)

November 12, 2026

Computer Science (330), Sociology (331), Tourism (337), Physical Educatlon (373)

November 17, 2026

Chemistry (313), Political Science (317), Mass Communication (336), Militany Studies (374)

November 18, 2026

Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Odiya, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi

November 20, 2026

Sanskrit (309)

November 21, 2026

Econormics (318)

November 25, 2026

Home Science (321)

November 26, 2026

Data Entry Operations (Th) (336)

November 28, 2026

Indian Sign Language (382), Psychology (328)

December 1, 2026

Housekeeping (356), Catering Management, Food Processing (358), Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits & Vegetables (363), Web Designing & Development (Th.) (622), Computer and Office Applications (631), Data Entry Operations (632), Web Development (660), CRM Domestic Voice (661), Computer Hardware Assembly & Maintenance (663), Yog Assistant (667)

December 2, 2026

Urdu (306), Veda Adhyayan (345), Entrepreneurship (349)

December 4, 2026

Krishi: Production, Processing & Making (383), Bharatiya Darshan (347)

December 5, 2026

Sanskrit Sahitya (348), Gender Studies (340)

The result of examination is likely to be declared in seven weeks after the last date of the examination.

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