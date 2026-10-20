NIOS To Reopen Registration Portal For 6-Month Bridge Course On October 21

NIOS: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has announced the reopening of the registration portal of six-month Certificate (Bridge) Course in Primary Teacher Education. According to the official notice, the registration window will open from October 21 and will remain active till October 28, 2026.

This decision was taken after the exam body received a number of requests from various stakeholders including government teachers, seeking the reopening of the registration portal. The decision was taken with the approval of the competent authority.

All eligible in-service primary teachers who have not yet registered for the course have been advised to complete their registration within the extended timeline. The notice specifically urges eligible teachers to finish the registration process before the deadline.

Steps to Register for NIOS Bridge Course

Check the steps to register for the NIOS six month bridge course below:

Step1 : Visit the official website, bridge.nios.ac.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the 'Enroll Now' option.

Step 3: Before proceeding further read all the instructions carefully

Step 4: Click on the 'Proceed' button.

Step 5: Enter all the basic details as asked

Step 6: Fill out the personal and professional details.

Step 7: Upload the documents, if required

Step 8: Make the payment and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page.

NIOS has clearly stated that the registration deadline will not be extended beyond October 28, 2026. Eligible in-service primary teachers who have not completed the registration process are therefore advised to use this opportunity to register within the stipulated timeline.