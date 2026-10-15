NCTE Warns Against Fake Notice On TET And Graduation Marks For Teacher Recruitment

The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has issued a clarification warning candidates about a fake notice circulating on social media regarding eligibility criteria for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment. The misleading document claims that passing the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) and securing at least 50% marks in graduation are mandatory for TGT appointments. NCTE has categorically stated that it has not issued this notice and has urged stakeholders not to believe or share the misleading information. Candidates preparing for teaching recruitment examinations should verify all announcements through official sources before making decisions about their eligibility.

The fake notice, carries the name of NCTE and claims that new eligibility conditions for TGT recruitment have come into immediate effect. It states that a valid TET qualification conducted by the appropriate government under NCTE guidelines is mandatory for appointment as a TGT in all schools.

The document further claims that candidates must secure a minimum of 50% marks in graduation from a recognised university in the relevant subject or combination of subjects. However, NCTE has clarified that the notice is fake and was not issued by the council.

How Can Candidates Verify Official Notices?

Candidates should visit the official NCTE website, www.ncte.gov.in, for authentic notifications, announcements and updates related to teacher education and eligibility requirements.

They should avoid forwarding unverified documents on social media, as misleading information may create confusion among teaching aspirants. Any changes to recruitment eligibility criteria should be confirmed through official notifications issued by the competent authorities.

Candidates are advised to check the recruitment notification of the concerned school, board or recruiting authority to understand the applicable eligibility requirements before applying for teaching posts.