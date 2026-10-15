Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date

Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Jharkhand Teacher Eligibility Test (JTET) Admit Card 2026. Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets through the official examination portal. According to the council's examination notice, the JTET 2026 examination will be conducted on November 1, 2026, at various centres across Jharkhand. The admit card is a mandatory document for appearing in the examination. Candidates should download and print their hall tickets in advance and carefully check their personal details, examination centre and reporting time before the examination.

Click here: Jharkhand TET Admit Card 2026 Download Link

JTET Admit Card 2026: How To Download?

Candidates can follow these steps to download the JTET 2026 admit card:

Visit the official website at jtet.jacportal.in.

On the homepage, click on the admit card download link.

Enter the required login credentials, including registration details.

Submit the information to access the hall ticket.

Check the details mentioned on the admit card.

Download and print a copy for examination day.

Candidates should verify their name, registration number, examination centre and other details after downloading the hall ticket. If any discrepancy is found, they should contact the examination authorities for clarification.

JTET Exam Date 2026: Important Instructions

As per the official notice, the JTET 2026 examination will take place on November 1. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their admit card and an original Aadhaar card to the examination centre. Entry will be subject to the instructions issued by the council.

Click here: JTET Exam Date 2026 Notice

Candidates should reach their allotted centres on time, as the main entrance will be closed according to the prescribed schedule. They must also read the instructions on the admit card carefully and follow all examination guidelines to avoid last-minute problems.