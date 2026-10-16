UPESSC Primary Teacher Recruitment 2026: Apply For 12,405 Posts By October 28, Check Details

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has extended the last date to apply for the Primary Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2026. Eligible candidates can now submit their online application forms and pay the required fee until October 28, 2026. The recruitment drive aims to fill 12,405 vacancies across primary schools in Uttar Pradesh. The commission has also extended the deadline for making corrections to submitted applications. Candidates who have not yet registered should visit the official website, upessc.up.gov.in, to complete the application process. The written examination will be held in December 3 to 4 as scheduled.

Click here: UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026 Application Link

UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

According to the revised schedule, candidates should note the following dates:

Total vacancies: 12,405 posts

12,405 posts Last date to apply online: October 28, 2026

October 28, 2026 Last date for fee payment: October 28, 2026

October 28, 2026 Last date for application correction: October 31, 2026

October 31, 2026 Written examination: December 3 and 4, 2026

The vacancies include 11,508 Assistant Teacher (Urban) posts under the Basic Education Department and 897 Assistant Teacher posts in primary sections of non-government aided schools. The examination dates remain unchanged despite the extension.

Also check: UPESSC PRT 2026 Application Date Extended Notice

How To Apply For UPESSC PRT Recruitment 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their applications:

Visit the official website at upessc.up.gov.in.

Open the Assistant Teacher recruitment link under Advertisement No. 05/2026.

Log in using the required registration credentials.

Fill in the application form with personal and educational details.

Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

Review the information and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and keep it for future reference.

Candidates who have already applied should check their submitted details and use the correction window, if required. Applicants are advised to verify all eligibility conditions and instructions in the official notification before proceeding.