<i>Ranabaali</i> X Review: "Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna Impress, But The Film Is Dull And Tiresome," Says Internet

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's Ranabaali arrived in theatres on October 16, bringing the much-awaited on-screen pairing back to the big screen.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the action epic has received mixed reactions on X, with viewers praising the lead actors' performances and certain high points while raising concerns about the film's pacing, violence and music.

The film has entered the box office race alongside Yami Gautam's Nayi Navelli and Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story. It also follows the theatrical release of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 on October 15.

While some viewers have appreciated the film's portrayal of British atrocities, powerful dialogues and the chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika, others have felt that the narrative loses momentum, particularly in the second half.

Internet Reviews

Several viewers have highlighted Vijay Deverakonda's intensity and screen presence, with Rashmika Mandanna also receiving appreciation for her performance. One viewer praised the director's approach to the story, writing, "Just watched #Ranabaali What a film! Excellent Huge appreciation to @Rahul_Sankrityn for his vision and storytelling. The way he handled the emotions, characters, and every scene shows his dedication and passion for cinema. Rating: 3.5 /5."

Another viewer was impressed with the lead pair's performances, despite finding parts of the film slow. The user wrote, "VDK delivers a powerful performance, carrying the film with his intensity and screen presence. Rashmika is equally good, and their chemistry works well. The film feels a little slow in parts, but the highs make it worth watching."

The first half, however, has drawn contrasting assessments. One viewer criticised the opening portions for their slow narration and lack of emotional impact, posting, "#Ranabaali Dull 1st Half! VD-Rashmika's portions stand out and are executed well, but the rest of the narration is dead slow, flat, and overly violent at times. British sequences fail to create much emotional impact and are handled in a generic way. BGM is a huge letdown so far."

Another viewer had a more favourable response to the same portion, particularly praising the historical sequences and the lead actors' scenes. The user wrote, "#Ranabaali first half - ️️️️ #VijayDeverakonda - #RashmikaMandanna track works well. Scenes depicting the Britishers' atrocities stand out as highlights. Powerful dialogues, captivating pre-interval sequence. #Vijay #Rashmika #Ranabaalifilm"

The film's second half has emerged as a major point of criticism among some moviegoers. One viewer felt that Vijay's performance was let down by the screenplay, while also expressing disappointment with the music and the violence depicted on screen.

The user wrote, "Done with my show, Tiresome 2nd half follows..Vijay's efforts wasted..Only Postive when Rashmika on screen..!!Ajay-Atul's music is a big letdown, and there's too much senseless violence & scenes. Overall, a forgettable film 1.5/5 #Ranabaali."

Another detailed review offered a more measured assessment, acknowledging the film's central theme but pointing to predictable storytelling and repetitive sequences.

The viewer wrote, "#Ranabaali - Sincere But Lacked Impact 'A forgotten past is a stolen future ' is the point which the director, Rahul Sankrityan, tried to convey through the film and in doing so, he managed to succeed to a large extent, apart from a shaky start during the initial few minutes. The second half too started on a decent note, and then, the proceedings got very predictable. Almost every sequence unfolds on an expected note without much excitement. The director managed to come up with a twist during the pre-climax, but we have seen such twists in quite a few films in the past. The genre of the film reached a saturation point long ago and there's not much anyone can do to prevent the audience from feeling déjà vu."

The reviewer also acknowledged that the film has moments that work in its favour, particularly the scenes featuring Vijay and Rashmika, along with the pre-interval sequence and select high points. However, the writing and runtime were identified as areas that could have been handled better.

The review continued, "Overall, Ranabaali has a few good moments throughout the film. Especially, almost all sequences between Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika, the pre-interval sequence and two to three high moments, along with two songs worked in favour of the film. We can see the sincerity of the director to stick to the core point, but a bit more care should've been taken in writing during the middle portions in the second half. The excessive runtime, along with a few repetitive sequences around a single point, worked against the film. Rating - 2.5/5"

About Ranabaali

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and co-written by Pramod Tammineni, Ranabaali features Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a rebellious warrior. Rashmika Mandanna plays Jayamma, his wife and partner in the struggle, while Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, a British commissioner and the film's antagonist.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, with Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar backing the project, the film is presented by T-Series Films.

Ranabaali also marks Vijay and Rashmika's first film together since their wedding. The actors have previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.