JNU Vice-Chancellor Recruitment: The Ministry of Education (MoE) has invited applications for the post of next Vice-Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Eligible candidates can submit their application form through the ministry's SAMARTH recruitment portal, vcrec.samarth.ac.in. Applicants can apply for the post till December 15, 2026 at 5 pm.

According to the official notice, candidates must have a high level of skill, integrity, good moral standards and commitment to the institution. The one who will be selected for this post will receive a fixed monthly salary of Rs 2,10,000. Along with it the selected Vice-Chancellor will also get a special allowance of Rs 11,250 and other applicable allowances.

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JNU Vice-Chancellor 2026 Recruitment: Check Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for this post, candidates must be a distinguished academician with at least 10 years of experience as a professor at a university.

Applicants with ten years of experience in a reputed research and academic administrative organisation can also apply.

The official notice also states that candidates applying for this post must not be more than 65 years of age as of the last date of the application process.

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The recruitment notice was released on the official websites of Ministry of Education, education.gov.in and the JNU official portal, jnu.ac.in.

