Singers Devan Ekambaram, Susha's <i>Varuvaaiy</i> Becomes First Tamil Song To Earn Grammy Nomination

Singers Devan Ekambaram and Susha have earned a nomination at the 69th Grammy Awards for their song Varuvaaiy. The track has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category.

Devan took to Instagram to share the news and expressed his excitement over the recognition.

He wrote, "I'm so thrilled, proud and honored to share that VARUVAAIY has been nominated in the Best Global Music Performance category for the 69th Grammy Awards. Not only for me and @sushasings, but this is such a special moment because it's the very 1st Tamil Song to ever be nominated and am so happy it's a BHARATHIAR song. Thank you to all the members of the Recording Academy for this incredible recognition."

Both Devan Ekambaram and Susha are first-time Grammy nominees. The nomination is particularly significant as Varuvaaiy is the first Tamil song to receive recognition in this category, according to Devan.

The song is based on the work of renowned Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, popularly known as Bharathiar.

Meanwhile, the Best Global Music Performance category at the 69th Grammy Awards features several other nominees. They include Una Flor En Cada Estrella by KerreKe, Mireya and Alex E Chavez; Bando (Orchestral) by Angelique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo; Porcelana by ROSALIA and Dougie F; and Dai Dai by Shakira and Burna Boy.

The nominations also mark several firsts for the artists. While this is Angelique Kidjo's 17th career Grammy nomination, it is Pharrell Williams' first nomination in the Best Global Music Performance category. ROSALIA has also received her first nomination in this category, while Shakira has earned her first nod in the same category.

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