UP Board Class 10, 12 Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Prayagraj, has released the district-wise tentative examination centre list for the UP Board class 10, 12 exam 2027. The district approved committee list along with the school-wise student allocation details have been uploaded by the board on its official website, upmsp.edu.in.

School Principals, teachers, students and school managers can raise objections against the examination centre list through the prescribed method. The last date to submit the objection is November 21, 2026. To support the objection, candidates are also required to provide valid reasons and documents.

UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Steps to Raise Objection

Students can check the steps provided below on how to raise objection against the exam centre list:

Step 1: Visit the official UPMSP website, upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: Now access the school's login portal using the valid credentials.

Step 3: Look for the link to submit objections against the exam centre list.

Step 4: Mention the discrepancy or concern against the allotted exam centre list.

Step 5: Provide valid reason and documents to support the claim.

Review the information before completing the objection process.

Students must note that offline objections regarding the exam centre list will not be entertained. Once the given deadline is over no objections will be accepted after that.