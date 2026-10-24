UP Board Extends Registration Deadline For 940 Schools Till October 26

UP Board 2026-27: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the deadline for schools to submit student lists for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the notice issued on October 23, 2026, the concerned schools can now complete the pending process by October 26. The extension has been provided to 940 schools that failed to generate and download student lists within the earlier deadline. The board has directed the principals of these institutions to submit the required lists, along with the prescribed challan, to the District School Inspector (DIOS) office within the revised timeline.

UP Board Registration 2026-27: Important Dates

Revised deadline: October 26, 2026

October 26, 2026 Earlier deadline: October 15, 2026

October 15, 2026 First extended deadline: October 22, 2026

October 22, 2026 Schools affected: 940

The extension covers advance registration for Classes 9 and 11 and examination applications for Classes 10 and 12 for the 2026-27 academic session.

UP Board Directs Schools To Complete Pending Work

The board has instructed the principals of the concerned schools to complete all pending formalities by October 26. Schools must generate and download the student lists through the official UPMSP portal and submit them, along with the prescribed challan, to the DIOS office.

The board has also warned that accountability will be fixed on principals who fail to complete the process within the revised deadline. The extension provides another opportunity for the identified schools to finish the registration and examination-related formalities.

Students and parents should contact their respective schools to confirm the completion of registration and examination application procedures. For official information, schools can visit the UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in.