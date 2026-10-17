UP Board 2027: Deadline Extended For 5,905 Schools To Submit Student Lists

UP Board 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the deadline for schools to generate, download and submit student lists for the 2026-27 academic session. According to the latest notification issued by the board secretary, the revised last date is October 22, 2026. The extension comes after 5,905 schools across Uttar Pradesh failed to generate the required student lists within the previously prescribed timeline. These records are required for advance registration of Classes 9 and 11 students and examination applications for Classes 10 and 12. School principals have been directed to complete the pending process within the extended deadline.

UP Board 2027: Important Details

As per the official notification dated October 16, 2026, the following instructions apply to the concerned schools:

Revised last date: October 22, 2026.

October 22, 2026. Earlier deadline: October 15, 2026.

October 15, 2026. Schools affected: 5,905 schools.

5,905 schools. Academic session: 2026-27.

2026-27. Classes covered: Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12. Submission authority: District School Inspector's office.

District School Inspector's office. Required documents: Photo-bearing student lists and a copy of the treasury challan.

School principals must ensure that the documents are generated, downloaded and submitted within the revised timeline.

UP Board Extends Time for Registration and Examination Applications

The board's notice states that the student lists for advance registration in Classes 9 and 11 and examination applications for Classes 10 and 12 had not been generated by the identified schools.

Under the earlier schedule, principals were required to submit the photo-bearing lists and a copy of the treasury challan to the District School Inspector's office by October 15.

With the deadline now extended to October 22, the concerned schools have additional time to complete the pending formalities. Principals should verify the required records and ensure timely submission to avoid further delays in the registration and examination application process.