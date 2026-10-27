UP Board Exam 2027: Students Can Raise Objections To Class 10, 12 Exam Centres Till October 28

UPMSP 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the objection window for the provisional examination centres selected for the UP Board class 10th and 12th examination 2027. As per the official notice released by Bhagwati Singh, UPMSP Secretary, the board uploaded the provisional list of examination centres along with the allocation of students on the official website.

Students, parents and school authorities can submit objections online through the board's official website, upmsp.edu.in, until October 28, 2026.

For the upcoming Uttar Pradesh class 10, 12 board examinations, UPMSP has provisionally shortlisted 7,526 examination centres via an online selection process. The tentative centres include government, government-aided and unaided private schools across Uttar Pradesh.

Read the official notice here

The provisional list includes 3,276 aided schools, 3,388 unaided private schools and 862 government schools.

The selection process was carried out using school information verified and updated by the Tehsil Level Committee. The provisional list also contains the details of the student allocated to the selected schools.

How to Raise Objections?

Students, parents, school principals and school managers who have objections regarding the provisional examination centre list can submit an online representation to the District Centre Determination Committee through the UPMSP portal.

Candidates must provide a valid reason for their objection and along with it they must also attach evidence supporting the objection. The board has stated that objections received after the deadline will not be accepted under any circumstances.

The District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) will examine the objections and ensure that it is solved within the given timeframe.