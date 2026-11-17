Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay is handling the Mekedatu issue in a "filmi style", claimed the opposition DMK on Tuesday, cautioning the actor-turned-Chief Minister that he may make a "solo performance" in a movie but must embrace all in the lifeline issue of the state.

DMK's Tamil mouthpiece 'Murasoli' also attacked the Karnataka Congress, asking if it should "do politics" on the matter when it has a host of other issues to focus on.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the DMK newspaper said, has been speaking as if building the Mekedatu dam alone was his 'lifetime lakshya'.

MK Stalin has demanded an all-party meeting to express Tamil Nadu's united stand against the Mekedatu dam proposal and opposed the Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar's remarks reiterating his resolve to build the reservoir.

"Mekedatu issue is not a movie. It is an issue that affects the livelihoods of crores of Tamil people. In such an issue, he delivered cinema dialogues and wasted six months of time. He must act by taking the Mekedatu issue seriously. In movies, let him give a solo performance. As a chief minister, he should act by embracing all (in key issues of the state like Cauvery/Mekedatu)," the DMK paper said.

On August 7, Vijay said that it was he who proposed holding talks with neighbouring Karnataka on the Cauvery issue, considering some hope for a positive outcome.

The Chief Minister said that he thought of attempting to address the issue by visiting Bengaluru and holding talks, hoping for a positive outcome.

Vijay also said that in an attempt to hold talks on Cauvery, for the sake of Tamil Nadu people, he was "prepared to bear insults".

He said that he attempted to visit Karnataka over the Cauvery issue with positive thoughts. "I thought, what if talks are held with neighbouring state as even hostile nations hold dialogue to solve issues," he said, adding there will be no compromise on the Cauvery issue or on fighting against the Mekedatu dam.

On Monday, the two Chief Ministers met in Delhi at the launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir 'Belonging: A Journey Of Love'.

"Of course, we are friends. They have their own political problems. I want to ask AIADMK, DMK and any other parties if they have seen the Supreme Court order. The SC order clearly states that we are bound to give them (Tamil Nadu) water, and we will do so. They went to court with a revision petition too. But what happened? What more opportunity do they have," Shivakumar said.

Vijay at the book launch of Sonia Gandhi's memoir in Delhi

Photo Credit: PTI

The meeting has invited criticism from the opposition parties in Tamil Nadu.

"He doesn't know that there is a Mekadatu issue. He doesn't know whether there is a river called Kaveri in Tamil Nadu. The problem with him is that he went to Karnataka for what? He visited a temple and came back. We are calling for an all party meeting. It is an issue of the people of Tamil Nadu," DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said.

The AIADMK accused the Chief Minister of "backstabbing" the people of Tamil Nadu by not raising the Mekedatu issue during the meeting with Congress leaders in Delhi.

"If he has not spoken, then it is a betrayal to Tamil Nadu and the people who voted him to power. He has literally backstabbed every Tamilian and given away the rights of Tamil Nadu to Karnataka, at whose mercy he is running the government. This clearly shows that Chief Minister Vijay is spineless. He cannot even raise a finger against Congress because if Congress withdraws support, he cannot run the show. His priority is to remain seated in the Chief Minister's chair rather than protecting the rights of Tamil Nadu," AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan said.

The BJP too chose to attack the Chief Minister over the Delhi meeting.

"The Chief Minister should not have gone to Delhi without first expressing Tamil Nadu's opposition to the move. A Congress Chief Minister is openly rejecting Tamil Nadu's rights. What message does the Chief Minister's participation in a Congress leader's book launch event convey," BJP's Tamilisai Soundararajan said.