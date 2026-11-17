VITMEE 2027 Exam: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has activated the application window for the VIT Masters Entrance Examination (VITMEE) 2027. Interested candidates can apply for the examination through the official website, vit.ac.in. Before filling out the form applicants are advised to read the eligibility criteria thoroughly.

The registration window will remain active on the portal till March 31, 2027 and once the application window closes no forms will be accepted after that. To register for the exam candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,200. The payment of the application fee must be done through online methods such as credit card, debit card and net banking.

VITMEE is conducted for admission to MCA, M.Sc Data Science and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning programmes in VIT group of Institutions.

VITMEE 2027 Application Process: Steps to Apply

Applicants can check the steps below to register for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the official website, vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Register on the portal using the details such as name, date of birth, gender, address etc.

Step 3: Once registered for the exam, log in to the portal using the email address and password.

Step 4: Now fill in the application form using the academic and personal details.

Step 5: The next step is the payment of the application fee.

Step 6: Upload the scanned image of the photo and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Upload the necessary documents

Step 8: Submit the application form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for the exam candidates should have graduated with a Regular, Full-time degree from UGC /AICTE recognized University/Institute with a minimum aggregate of 60% or First class for MCA, M.Sc Data Science and Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning degree programmes.

A minimum of 60% aggregate in class 10, 12 and UG is mandatory to apply for the exam.

Candidates appearing for their final semester exam in the current year are also eligible to apply.

The VITMEE is set to be conducted on May 2, 2027 in CBT mode for two hours. Candidates can only appear once for the examination. The question paper will be in English only. The paper will consist of 100 questions of these, 80 questions will be from the chosen technical subject and 20 questions will be from English communication.