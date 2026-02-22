VIT Chennai's Touring Talkies Gives Gen Z A Taste Of Vintage Cinema

In an age of streaming platforms and plush multiplexes, students at VIT Chennai briefly travelled back to a time when cinema meant dusty grounds, wooden benches and giant tents fluttering under the open sky.

A touring talkie - reminiscent of the popular "tent kottai" theatres of the 1960s and 70s was set up on campus, recreating the rustic magic of old-school film viewing. From colourful paper festoons and thatched fencing to hand-issued tickets at tiny counters, every detail was carefully designed to evoke nostalgia.

The highlight was the dramatic arrival of the film reels. Just as in the past, a horse-drawn cart carried the metal reel box to the venue amid drum beats and music, ahead of the screening of MGR's classic Aayirathil Oruvan. For many students raised on OTT platforms and mobile screens, it was their first brush with the spectacle that once surrounded movie releases.

"I felt nostalgic experiencing how my dad watched films when he grew up" said Aksther, a second-year Machine Learning student. She added, "Its not rushed like multiplexes. Here, I could enjoy every aspect of the screening, not just the film."

The experience extended beyond the screen. Students sampled nostalgic theatre snacks such as kadalai mittai and javvu mittai, adding to the authenticity. "Our generation has missed this," said Roshan Sabarish, a Megatronics student. "It would be wonderful if this concept is revived."

Dr G V Selvam, Vice President of VIT Chennai, said the initiative was meant to help students understand how cinema was once a shared, community experience. "Today's students watch films sitting on a sofa, often alone. This is a rewind to see how life was - creative and cultural," he said.

Over four days, students watched re-releases and classics from Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam cinema, including films starring Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.

As screens grow smaller and viewing becomes increasingly personal, the touring talkie at VIT Chennai served as a reminder of a time when cinema was louder, larger and joyfully collective - a celebration as much as a screening.