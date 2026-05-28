Vellore Institute Of Technology Phase 3 Counselling 2026 Begins, Know How To Fill Choices

VIT Counselling 2026: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the Phase 3 counselling process for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2026 today, May 28. Candidates who secured ranks between 45,001 and 70,000 can register and fill their preferred campus choices on the official website, vit.ac.in.

The VITEEE is conducted for admission to B.Tech programmes offered across VIT campuses in Vellore, Bhopal, Chennai, and Andhra Pradesh.

The Phase 3 counselling process will continue till 5 pm on May 29, 2026.

Phase 3 Result Date

The Phase 3 seat allotment result will be announced on May 31, 2026. Candidates who accept the allotted seat will have to pay the advance tuition fee between May 31 and June 6, 2026.

How To Fill Choices?

Visit the official website, vit.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Student Login" option under the "Academics" section.

Enter the required login credentials.

Fill in your preferred campus and course choices.

Submit the application form.

Phase 4 Registration

The registration process for Phase 4 counselling will begin on June 6, 2026, for candidates ranked between 70,001 and 1,00,000. Choice filling for this phase will be conducted from June 7 to June 8, 2026.

Candidates with ranks above 1 lakh will be able to register on June 17, 2026, while choice filling will take place from June 17 to June 18, 2026.