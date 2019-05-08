VITEEE 2019: VIT Counselling Begins Tomorrow

VIT will commence the counselling sessions for various B.Tech courses from tomorrow.

Counselling for Admission to B.Tech courses in Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will commence from tomorrow i.e. May 9. VIT has already released the schedule for counselling to various B.Tech programmes offered by the varsity. The counselling schedule is released on the official website, www.vit.ac.in. The eligible candidates can now proceed for the counseling sections which will be held from May 9 to May 15 in the university campuses. The VITEEE counselling can only be attended by those whose names are mentioned in the merit list and can attend in any one of the campuses; Vellore, Chennai, Amaravathi (AP) and Bhopal (MP).

The counselling for allocation of the respective branches is based on the VITEEE Rank 2019.

The counselling schedule for the VIT is as follows:

Students who are between the rank 1 to 10000 will have to attend the counselling on May 9.

Candidates shortlisted between rank 10001 to 30000 will have to attend the counselling on May 10.

The students with rank between 30001 to 50000 will have to attend the counselling on May 12.

The candidates with rank between 50001 to 70000 will have to attend the counselling on May 13.

On May 14 and May 15 students who have secured rank between 70001 to 90000 and 90001- 110000 will have the counselling sessions respectively.

Common Selection and admission procedure will be followed through the single window counselling in Vellore, Chennai, Amaravathi and Bhopal for all B. Tech programmes.

Students will be permitted to attend only once and should carry the counselling e- admit card and copy of the Aadhaar Card.

According to the NIRF ranking 2019, Vellore Institute of Technology is ranked 18 among the engineering colleges and the overall ranking of VIT is at 32. VITEEE results 2019 was released on April 29.

This year, Saketika Chekuri from Karnataka topped the exam. Two girls have made it to the top 10 list.

