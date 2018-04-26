VITEEE Result 2018 Link Activated @ Vit.ac.in, To Be Released Anytime Soon

The VITEEE 2018 results will be released on the official website of the varsity, vit.ac.in. The results declaration was earlier scheduled from April 25, i.e. yesterday.
According to the VITEEE 2018 information bulletin, the applicants who have given valid mobile phone numbers during the registration process will receive the VITEEE rank through SMS, as well.
VITEEE 2018 results will be used help the applicants to select the courses offered at VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability.
Counselling process will kick off soon after the results are declared. According to the schedule published the varsity's admission section, the counselling for the students who procure ranking from 1 to 8000 will be done from May 9, 2018 while the candidates who holds ranks from 8001 to 14000 will be organized on May 10, 2018.
Candidates with ranks from 14001 to 20000 will be given slots on May 11, 2018. Check the slot, time and other details of counselling here.
VITEEE Result 2018: How to check
Follow these steps to check VITEEE 2018 results:
Step 1: Go to the official website of VIT University, vit.ac.in.
Step 2: Click on the "VITEEE 2018 - Results" link given under the the Bulletin Board tab on the home page
Step 3: On next page, Click on the results link given under the feature "VITEEE-RESULTS & EQUATING METHODOLOGY"
Step 4: On next page, enter registration details
Step 5: Submit the details and check your results
Comments
Click here for more Education News