VITEEE 2018 Result To Be Released Tomorrow @ Vit.ac.in; Know How To Check

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination or VITEE was conducted from April 4, 2018 to April 15, 2018. VITEEE-2018 is a Common Entrance Exam and Eligible candidates can select the courses offered at VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability. The result will be declared online at the official website vit.ac.in. Students who have given valid phone numbers during registration will receive the VITEEE rank through SMS, as well.



Last year the results were declared on 23 April 2017. Counselling process will begin soon after the results are declared.



The admission will be purely on the basis of the marks secured in the VITEEE-2018, conducted by VIT University.



Candidates who have not appeared for the VITEEE are not eligible for admission.



Candidates will be short-listed based on their entrance examination rank and will be called for the counselling.



A merit list will be prepared based on the total marks secured in VITEEE-2018.



There is no provision to send the marks of the candidates (selected or unselected) by post. At the time of publication of the results, the rank will be intimated through SMS, if the mobile number of the applicant is provided.



Since the final grades are scrutinized with extreme care, there is no provision for re-grading and re-totalling. The photocopies of the answer sheets will not be made available. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.

VITEEE Result 2018: How to check

Follow these steps to check VITEEE 2018 results:



Step One: Go to the official website of VIT University, vit.ac.in.



Step Two: Click on the VITEEE 2018 link from homepage



Step Three: Click on the results link from VITEEE 2018 page



Step Four: Enter registration details



Step Five: Submit the details and check your results







