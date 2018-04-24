VITEEE 2018 Result To Be Released Tomorrow @ Vit.ac.in; Know How To Check

Last year the results were declared on 23 April 2017. Counselling process will begin soon after the results are declared.
The admission will be purely on the basis of the marks secured in the VITEEE-2018, conducted by VIT University.
Candidates who have not appeared for the VITEEE are not eligible for admission.
Candidates will be short-listed based on their entrance examination rank and will be called for the counselling.
A merit list will be prepared based on the total marks secured in VITEEE-2018.
There is no provision to send the marks of the candidates (selected or unselected) by post. At the time of publication of the results, the rank will be intimated through SMS, if the mobile number of the applicant is provided.
Since the final grades are scrutinized with extreme care, there is no provision for re-grading and re-totalling. The photocopies of the answer sheets will not be made available. No correspondence in this regard will be entertained.
VITEEE Result 2018: How to check
Follow these steps to check VITEEE 2018 results:
Step One: Go to the official website of VIT University, vit.ac.in.
Step Two: Click on the VITEEE 2018 link from homepage
Step Three: Click on the results link from VITEEE 2018 page
Step Four: Enter registration details
