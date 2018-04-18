VITEEE Result 2018 Expected Next Week

Read: VIT University To Provide Full Fee Waiver To Board Toppers For B.Tech. Courses
Classes To Begin In July
Classes for BTech programmes will begin on 9 July 2018. After result declaration, candidates will be short-listed based on their entrance examination rank and will be called for the counselling; dates will be updated on the official website. After the counselling for a particular day is over, the number of seats (branchwise) available for allotment for the next day of counselling will be published in the website.
During counselling, candidates shall have to submit: admit card, counselling admit card, result copy, date of birth proof, class 12 mark sheet (those awaiting result can submit the hall ticket), community certificate and demand draft of Rs 50000. Candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura shall have to submit nativity certificate.
