VITEEE Result 2018 Expected Next Week

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT VITEEE Result 2018 Update: Know How To Check New Delhi: VITEEE result 2018 is expected to be released next week. Vellore Institute of Technology, is expected to declare the results for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination on 25 April 2018. The result will be declared online at the official website vit.ac.in. Students who have given valid phone numbers during registration will receive the VITEEE rank through SMS, as well. Last year the results were declared on 23 April 2017. Counselling process will begin soon after the results are declared.



Classes To Begin In July

Classes for BTech programmes will begin on 9 July 2018. After result declaration, candidates will be short-listed based on their entrance examination rank and will be called for the counselling; dates will be updated on the official website. After the counselling for a particular day is over, the number of seats (branchwise) available for allotment for the next day of counselling will be published in the website.



Counselling Details

During counselling, candidates shall have to submit: admit card, counselling admit card, result copy, date of birth proof, class 12 mark sheet (those awaiting result can submit the hall ticket), community certificate and demand draft of Rs 50000. Candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura shall have to submit nativity certificate.



