VITEEE 2025 Result To Be Out On May 5, Here's Direct Link To Check Scorecards

VITEEE 2025 results will be announced on May 5. Candidates can access scorecards and ranks online after results are live. Ranks up to 1 lakh qualify for counselling at all four VIT campuses.

VITEEE 2025 Result: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will announce the results of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025 on May 5, as per the latest update issued on its official website, vit.ac.in. Earlier scheduled for April 30, the result declaration has now been deferred by a few days.

Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam between April 20 and April 27, 2025, will be able to access their scorecards and ranking status by logging in with their credentials once the result link is activated. The result will include the individual scores and the rank obtained, which will form the basis for the upcoming online counselling process.

As per the official information, candidates securing ranks up to 1 lakh will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to all four VIT campuses-Vellore, Chennai, AP (Amaravati), and Bhopal. The selection will be based purely on merit, with the ranks determining the order of seat allocation during counselling.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the counselling schedule and other related instructions.

All About VITEEE-2025

The exam lasted for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Students are allowed to appear only once for VITEEE-2025. All the questions were multiple choice, carrying one mark for each correct answer and zero for incorrect ones. There was no negative marking. Candidates who scored a total of '0' were declared 'Not Qualified' and were not eligible to participate in the counselling process. The exam comprised a total of 125 questions, divided into the following sections: Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions).

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in VIT group of Institutions.