VITEEE 2025 Result Out, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecard

VITEEE 2025 Result: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has declared the result of the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025. Those who appeared for the exam can now access their scorecards from the official website - vit.ac.in - using their application number and password.

The VITEEE 2025 exam was held from April 20 to April 27 in two shifts each day. The computer-based test, conducted across various centres, was held for students seeking admission to BTech programmes offered at VIT campuses nationwide.

The institute has also initiated the BTech counselling process for those who cleared the exam. The qualified students are required to complete the registration and fill out the counselling form on the official portal.

VITEEE 2025 Result: Steps To Download

Visit the VITEEE official website, vit.ac.in

Select the VITEEE 2025 result link

Enter your application number, password, and captcha code

Submit the details and download the result

Students facing technical difficulties while downloading their result can reach out to the institute via phone at 044-46277555 or email at btechcounselling@vit.ac.in.

Candidates securing ranks up to 1 lakh will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission to all four VIT campuses-Vellore, Chennai, AP (Amaravati), and Bhopal. The selection will be based purely on merit, with the ranks determining the order of seat allocation during counselling.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates regarding the counselling schedule and other related instructions.

All About VITEEE-2025

The exam lasted for 2 hours and 30 minutes. Students are allowed to appear only once for VITEEE-2025. All the questions were multiple choice, carrying one mark for each correct answer and zero for incorrect ones. There was no negative marking. Candidates who scored a total of '0' were declared 'Not Qualified' and were not eligible to participate in the counselling process. The exam comprised a total of 125 questions, divided into the following sections: Maths/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions).

Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in VIT group of Institutions.