VITEEE 2025: Registration Begins, Exams Start On April 21, Check Key Details

VITEEE Registration 2025: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the schedule for the VIT Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2025. The examination is scheduled to take place from April 21 to April 25 for admission to undergraduate engineering programs at all campuses. Registration for the exam has commenced on the official website, with the application deadline set for March 31, 2025. The application fee is Rs 1,350.

To be eligible, students must have completed or be currently enrolled in Class 12 with a minimum of 60% in physics, chemistry, and mathematics or biology (50% for reserved categories). Applicants must be residents, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs), or Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) cardholders.

Only those born on or after July 1, 2003, may apply for VITEEE 2025. For each correct response, candidates will earn one point, while incorrect answers will receive no points, and there is no negative marking.

The VITEEE 2025 paper will comprise 125 questions across four sections: mathematics or biology (40 questions), physics (35 questions), chemistry (35 questions), aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). The total duration of the test is two hours and thirty minutes. The results for VITEEE 2025 are expected to be announced on April 30, with the counselling process starting in May.

VITEEE 2025: Steps To Apply