VITEEE 2018 Result Expected Today

Candidates can check the VITEEE 2018 result at the official website vit.ac.in as and when it is declared.

Education | | Updated: April 25, 2018 09:36 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
VITEEE 2018 Result Expected Today

VITEEE Result 2018: Here's How To Check

New Delhi: VITEEE result 2018 is expected today. As per the exam schedule given by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), the exam conducting body, results are expected today (25 April 2018). The result will be declared online at the official website vit.ac.in. Students who have given valid phone numbers during registration will receive the VITEEE rank through SMS, as well. There is no provision to send the marks of the candidates (selected or unselected) by post. At the time of publication of the results, the rank will be intimated through SMS, if the mobile number of the applicant is provided. Last year the results were declared on 23 April 2017.

Classes will begin on 9 July 2018.

Counselling process will begin soon after the results are declared. During counselling, candidates shall have to submit: admit card, counselling admit card, result copy, date of birth proof, class 12 mark sheet (those awaiting result can submit the hall ticket), community certificate and demand draft of Rs. 50000. Candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura shall have to submit nativity certificate.

Read: VIT University To Provide Full Fee Waiver To Board Toppers For B.Tech. Courses

Comments
About VITEEE 2018
VITEEE-2018 is a common entrance exam and eligible candidates can select the courses offered at VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability. The result will be declared online at the official website vit.ac.in. Students who have given valid phone numbers during registration will receive the VITEEE rank through SMS, as well.

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

VITEEEVITEEE result

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleHonor 10Huawei P20Karnataka Elections

................................ Advertisement ................................