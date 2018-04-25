VITEEE 2018 Result Expected Today Candidates can check the VITEEE 2018 result at the official website vit.ac.in as and when it is declared.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT VITEEE Result 2018: Here's How To Check New Delhi: is expected today. As per the exam schedule given by Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), the exam conducting body, results are expected today (25 April 2018). The result will be declared online at the official website vit.ac.in. Students who have given valid phone numbers during registration will receive the VITEEE rank through SMS, as well. There is no provision to send the marks of the candidates (selected or unselected) by post. At the time of publication of the results, the rank will be intimated through SMS, if the mobile number of the applicant is provided. Last year the results were declared on 23 April 2017.



Classes will begin on 9 July 2018.



Counselling process will begin soon after the results are declared. During counselling, candidates shall have to submit: admit card, counselling admit card, result copy, date of birth proof, class 12 mark sheet (those awaiting result can submit the hall ticket), community certificate and demand draft of Rs. 50000. Candidates belonging to Jammu and Kashmir and the North Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura shall have to submit nativity certificate.



About VITEEE 2018

VITEEE-2018 is a common entrance exam and eligible candidates can select the courses offered at VIT Vellore Campus, Chennai Campus, VIT-Bhopal and VIT-AP on the day of Counselling as per the order of merit and availability. The result will be declared online at the official website vit.ac.in. Students who have given valid phone numbers during registration will receive the VITEEE rank through SMS, as well.



