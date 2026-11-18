On one side of the Line of Control, an Army officer offers a killer terrorist a chance to live. On the other, an Army rains bullets on unarmed men pleading for cheap flour, rice, and electricity.

This is the tale of two armies, standing on opposite sides of the LoC - one in Jammu and Kashmir, and the other in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir - and Kashmiris have now seen the truth for what it is, with eyes wide open.

In Zangalpora, Kulgam, on Wednesday morning, Indian security forces had Lateef Bhat cornered. He was Lashkar-e-Taiba's last local commander, wanted for the attack on a CRPF party, the murder of a police head constable and the killing of migrant workers. He had taken refuge inside a mosque.

Any other army would have stormed in, or reduced the structure to rubble. The Indian Army did the exact opposite.

With exemplary restraint, it preserved the sanctity of the mosque. Not a single bullet scarred its walls. The Commanding Officer of 9 Rashtriya Rifles and SSP Kulgam Anayat Ali Choudhary held a long, patient video call with trigger happy Lashkar terrorist, Latif Bhat, on a phone sent inside. They told him he was young, that a whole life lay ahead of him, that he could still surrender and return to a normal life.

"We tried very hard and appealed to Lateef to surrender. Both I and the CO had a very long conversation with him. We told him his life is still too young, but he did not listen," the SSP said later.

Only when Bhat spurned the offer, opened fire and tried to flee, was he coaxed out of the mosque premises and neutralised with surgical precision.

Even a killer was granted one last chance to live.

This is the Indian Army - a protector and well-wisher of Kashmir. It extends a hand of mercy even to one who has picked up the gun against them, urging him to shun violence and come home.

Now, look across the border.

In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the residents are not demanding the moon. They are demanding the bare minimum - cheap flour, rice, affordable electricity, and jobs. For that, Field Marshal Asim Munir's army is answering them with bullets.

During the last five months of the Joint Awami Action Committee agitation, and especially in the last three months, more than 100 people have been killed and more than 500 injured, according to protesters and rights groups. In Rawalakot on November 5, security forces tore down protest camps, allegedly unleashed drones and heavy weapons, and left civilians dead and wounded. Families allege that bodies were withheld until they signed statements branding their sons as terrorists.

"This lays bare Pakistan's ugly face. It parades itself as the saviour of Kashmiris, while in reality, it is their executioner," explained SP Vaid, former Director General of Police, J&K.

First, Pakistan armed Kashmiri youth to kill other Kashmiris. Now, it is killing PoK residents for daring to raise their voice for their basic rights. On one hand stands Munir's army, on the other, the Indian Army with a humane face.

That is one of the reasons why, during the last one year, not a single youth has joined the terror ranks in Kashmir. Instead, there has been a beeline of youngsters for recruitment rallies of the Army and paramilitary forces. They want to don the uniform to serve the country.

Kashmir has witnessed this humanity before. On September 29, 2022, in a similar conversation, a trapped Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist had confessed what Kashmir truly feels about the Indian Army.

In a video conversation between an Army officer and Mohammad Shafi Ganai, the terrorist is heard saying: "I swear, the way the Army supports Kashmir, Kashmir also supports the Army."

When he was asked to surrender, the terrorist asked him if he was from the Army, to which the Indian Army officer says: "Friend, I am from Army only. I am asking you to surrender."

The terrorist replies: "Sir, I am already near death. You will shoot me thrice. You will probably empty one magazine."

To this, the officer says: "No, friend, we won't."

The conversation ended and moments later, the two terrorists - Maohammad Shafi Ganie, resident of Welsbatapura, Kulgam and Mohammad Asif Wani alias Yawar, resident of Takiya, Kulgam - were killed in a firefight that ensued.

Four years later, in Kulgam, the same offer was made again to Lateef Bhat. The same restraint. The same reverence for a mosque. The same chance to live.

In PoK, there is no such offer. There is only the bullet.

That is the difference between the two armies. Only, the saviour's mask that Pakistan wore for decades to deceive Kashmiris has now slipped off, exposing its ugly, blood-stained face.